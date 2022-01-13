Left Menu

Tunisia's Ennahda party calls for protests, defying a decision to ban gatherings

Updated: 13-01-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 03:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's main opposition Ennahda party on Wednesday called for supporters to protest on Friday against President Kais Saied, defying a government decision to ban all gatherings. The government said earlier it was re-imposing a night curfew, banning all gatherings for two weeks and discouraging people from travelling abroad to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.

The Islamist party said it will protest against "the nascent dictatorship that perpetuates the monopoly of power and authority and seeks to strike the free judiciary".

