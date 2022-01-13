Japan's Osaka prefecture to see about 2,400 new coronavirus cases, governor says -media
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:33 IST
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, local media cited its governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.
The prefecture had 1,711 cases on Wednesday.
