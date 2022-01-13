China says 2021 FDI +14.9%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China last year jumped 14.9% to 1.15 trillion yuan ($180.75 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

In dollar terms, FDI rose 20.2% in 2021 to $173.48 billion, a ministry spokesperson, Shu Jueting, told a news conference. ($1=6.3625 Chinese yuan renminbi)

