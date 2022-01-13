Left Menu

German IT security watchdog: No evidence of censorship function in Xiaomi phones

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, did not find any evidence of censorship functions in mobile phones manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp , a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Lithuania's state cybersecurity body had said in September that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement". The BSI started an examination following these accusations, which lasted several months.

"As a result, the BSI was unable to identify any anomalies that would require further investigation or other measures," the BSI spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

