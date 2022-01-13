Left Menu

Rajasthan govt making efforts to operate cruise ships in Chambal river

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Thursday the government is making efforts to operate cruise ships for tourists in the Chambal river for tourism promotion in the state.

He also said houseboats will also be introduced in other big lakes and ponds of the state.

Singh said operating cruise ships in the Chambal river will open new possibilities for tourism promotion.

The initiative will not only develop new areas of tourism in the state but also provide employment opportunities to the youth, he said in a statement.

