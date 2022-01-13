CBI arrests DSllDC senior manager, middleman for taking bribe from Delhi businessman

The CBI on Thursday arrested a senior manager of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSllDC) Ltd. and a private person for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh in return for ignoring land encroachment by a businessman, officials said Thursday.

DSIIDC senior manager S K Singh and middleman Subhash were arrested when they were receiving the bribe from the businessman who had complained about the demand to the CBI, they said.

The businessman had alleged that he runs a business for manufacturing cream separator machine from a shed in Mangolpuri in Delhi which was allotted to him by DSllDC. ''It was further alleged that the public servant demanded bribe from the complainant for not sealing his shed on the count of alleged encroachment and directed the complainant to deliver it to a private person in Karol Bagh, New Delhi,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

After getting the complaint, the CBI did a verification where allegations were proved prima facie, officials said.

The agency armed with independent witnesses laid a trap in Karol Bagh where the bribe was to be exchanged and caught the accused red-handed, they said.

''Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused in Delhi. Both the arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before a competent court in Delhi,'' Joshi said.

