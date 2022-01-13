Left Menu

CBI arrests DSllDC senior manager, middleman for taking bribe from Delhi businessman

It was further alleged that the public servant demanded bribe from the complainant for not sealing his shed on the count of alleged encroachment and directed the complainant to deliver it to a private person in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.After getting the complaint, the CBI did a verification where allegations were proved prima facie, officials said.The agency armed with independent witnesses laid a trap in Karol Bagh where the bribe was to be exchanged and caught the accused red-handed, they said.Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:22 IST
CBI arrests DSllDC senior manager, middleman for taking bribe from Delhi businessman
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Thursday arrested a senior manager of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSllDC) Ltd. and a private person for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 lakh in return for ignoring land encroachment by a businessman, officials said Thursday.

DSIIDC senior manager S K Singh and middleman Subhash were arrested when they were receiving the bribe from the businessman who had complained about the demand to the CBI, they said.

The businessman had alleged that he runs a business for manufacturing cream separator machine from a shed in Mangolpuri in Delhi which was allotted to him by DSllDC. ''It was further alleged that the public servant demanded bribe from the complainant for not sealing his shed on the count of alleged encroachment and directed the complainant to deliver it to a private person in Karol Bagh, New Delhi,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

After getting the complaint, the CBI did a verification where allegations were proved prima facie, officials said.

The agency armed with independent witnesses laid a trap in Karol Bagh where the bribe was to be exchanged and caught the accused red-handed, they said.

''Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused in Delhi. Both the arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before a competent court in Delhi,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022