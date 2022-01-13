Chhattisgarh: Armed men rob Cong leader's house; decamp with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh
A group of armed men allegedly robbed the house of a local Congress leader and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the SSP said.
- Country:
- India
A group of armed men allegedly robbed the house of a local Congress leader and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at the house of Takeshwar Patle, the secretary of Bilaspur District Congress Committee (Rural), in Limtara village panchayat under Masturi police station limits, in the afternoon, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police Parul Mathur said.
Nine armed robbers allegedly stormed into Patle's house while he was away and held the women and children of the family at gunpoint, she said.
The unidentified men decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth around Rs 2 lakh, the official said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the SSP said. PTI COR ARU ARU
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army sets up Quantum Laboratory at Mhow to boost research, training
2021 brought dawn for Indian hockey, it was a dream year: Manpreet Singh
Indian Army establishes Quantum Lab at MCTE, Mhow MP
Indian travellers indulged in 'workcation' mode this year: OYO report
Kaspersky and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) continue their strategic partnership for improving mutual Cyber-Security Capabilities