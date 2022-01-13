Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Armed men rob Cong leader's house; decamp with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh

A group of armed men allegedly robbed the house of a local Congress leader and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the SSP said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:55 IST
Chhattisgarh: Armed men rob Cong leader's house; decamp with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A group of armed men allegedly robbed the house of a local Congress leader and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 4 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at the house of Takeshwar Patle, the secretary of Bilaspur District Congress Committee (Rural), in Limtara village panchayat under Masturi police station limits, in the afternoon, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police Parul Mathur said.

Nine armed robbers allegedly stormed into Patle's house while he was away and held the women and children of the family at gunpoint, she said.

The unidentified men decamped with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and ornaments worth around Rs 2 lakh, the official said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the SSP said. PTI COR ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022