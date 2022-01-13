Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL100 PM-VIRUS-2NDLD MEETING PM Modi stresses on localised measures to contain Covid, minimum damage to livelihood New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked chief ministers to ensure minimum damage to the livelihood of common people and economic activities as they work to contain the coronavirus, while noting that its Omicron variant is infecting people many times faster than earlier variants.

DEL99 CONG-EC-UKD Cong moves EC, seeks FIR against U'khand CM, chief secy over model code 'violations' New Delhi: The Congress urged the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday to initiate criminal proceedings against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief secretary and other functionaries of the state government, alleging that they back-dated appointments, transfers and postings and tampered with official records, violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

DEL90 DEF-LD SINOINDIA-TALKS No breakthrough in 14th round of India-China border talks; they agree to maintain dialogue New Delhi: There was no breakthrough in the 14th round of talks between the militaries of India and China, and the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to work out a ''mutually acceptable resolution'' of the remaining issues. CAL15 WB 3RDLD TRAIN-DERAIL 5 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal, PM takes stock Kolkata/ New Delhi/Guwahati: At least five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, an official said.

DEL88 BIZ-POSCO-3RDLD ADANI Adani, Posco tie up for steel mill in Gujarat New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group and South Korea's Posco have signed an initial pact to explore business opportunities to invest about USD 5 billion on projects that include setting up an integrated steel mill in Gujarat, the two firms said on Thursday DEL85 UP-MINISTER-2NDLD RESIGN Third UP minister quits Adityanath cabinet, another MLA deserts BJP Lucknow: OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet this week, giving yet another jolt to the ruling BJP in the run-up to the assembly polls.

DEL78 BIZ-VIRUS-LABOUR-EXODUS Labour ministry dismisses reports of workers' exodus amid third wave New Delhi: The labour ministry has dismissed as ''untrue'' media reports of mass exodus of workers, especially migrant labour, to their home states amid the third wave of COVID-19. DEL71 EC-PARTIES-AUDIT DMK spent over Rs 218 crore in FY 2020-21, BSP over Rs 17 crore New Delhi: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has shown expenditures of over Rs 17 crore in its audited annual report submitted to the Election Commission, while the DMK spent over Rs 218 crore in financial year 2020-21.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-FIR SC quashes proceeding arising from FIR on rape allegation New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed the proceedings arising from an FIR registered against a man who was accused of raping a woman, saying the investigation conducted so far revealed that the complaint was “motivated” and it was an abuse of process of law.

LGD9 DL-HC-MARITAL RAPE Considering constructive approach on criminalising marital rape, Centre tells HC New Delhi: The Centre Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was considering a “constructive approach” to the issue of criminalising marital rape and has sought suggestions from state governments, the Chief Justice of India, MPs and others on comprehensive amendments to the criminal law.

FOREIGN FGN38 CHINA-NARAVANE-LD REAX Hope ‘certain individuals’ refrain from making 'unconstructive remarks': China on Gen Naravane's remarks Beijing: China said on Thursday that it hopes “certain individuals” in India will refrain from making ''unconstructive remarks'', a day after Chief of Army Staff Gen. M M Naravane stated that threat in eastern Ladakh has “by no means reduced” and the Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese military in a ''firm'' and ''resolute'' manner. By K J M Varma FGN35 UK-INDIA-TECH-INVESTMENTS 2021 record year for Indian tech investments, Bengaluru in world’s top 5 London: The year 2021 was a record one for venture capitalist (VC) technology sector investments in India, which jumped from ranking fourth globally in 2020 to third, according to new research released in London on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD16 SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Sindhu advances, Malvika knocks idol Saina out of India Open New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals but the promising Malvika Bansod ended her idol Sania Nehwal's campaign at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open here on Thursday.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)