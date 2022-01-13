Left Menu

Train derailment : Assam CM speaks to WB counterpart

Sarma tweeted, I spoke to Honble West Bengal CM Smt MamataOfficial ji to inquire about the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap. She assured to provide all help assistance on ground and also keep us posted on the ongoing situation.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 22:55 IST
  • India

The West Bengal government has assured all help to Assam in connection with the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailment in which five deaths have been reported so far and left more than 45 others injured, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday. Sarma spoke to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee soon after the mishap on Thursday and she assured of all assistance and updates about the situation. Many victims of the accident, which took place near Moynaguri town of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, are feared to be from Assam as the train was headed for Guwahati. Sarma tweeted, “I spoke to Hon’ble West Bengal CM Smt @MamataOfficial ji to inquire about the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap.” “She assured to provide all help & assistance on ground and also keep us posted on the ongoing situation. I thank her for offering all her support to the victims,” he added. Twelve coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned in the derailment on Thursday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

