Left Menu

Maha: Autorickshaw passenger dies after being hit by car; one held

Police have arrested a man for driving a car rashly and leading to the death of an autorickshaw passenger in Andheri west area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near S V Road, he said.The car being driven by the accused hit the autorickshaw near Jain Mandir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:42 IST
Maha: Autorickshaw passenger dies after being hit by car; one held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for driving a car rashly and leading to the death of an autorickshaw passenger in Andheri west area of Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon near S V Road, he said.

''The car being driven by the accused hit the autorickshaw near Jain Mandir. Jayesh Kshratriya, who was travelling in the rickshaw as a passenger, suffered serious injuries in the accident,'' an official of Juhu police station said. Kshratriya was rushed to a civic-run hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said, adding that the autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries.

The car driver was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022