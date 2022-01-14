Zelenskiy discussed steps to de-escalate situation in Ukraine with British PM - tweet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about ways to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. Russia held talks with the United States and NATO this week after massing troops near Ukraine's borders in readiness for what Kyiv and its allies say could be a new military offensive. Working together to achieve peace," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
Russia held talks with the United States and NATO this week after massing troops near Ukraine's borders in readiness for what Kyiv and its allies say could be a new military offensive. Russia said on Thursday that talks with the West had so far failed to bridge fundamental differences.
"Discussed the security situation around Ukraine. Exchanged views on possible steps for de-escalation. Working together to achieve peace," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.
