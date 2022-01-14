Left Menu

Zelenskiy discussed steps to de-escalate situation in Ukraine with British PM - tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about ways to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine. Russia held talks with the United States and NATO this week after massing troops near Ukraine's borders in readiness for what Kyiv and its allies say could be a new military offensive. Working together to achieve peace," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-01-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 02:09 IST
Zelenskiy discussed steps to de-escalate situation in Ukraine with British PM - tweet
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about ways to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine.

Russia held talks with the United States and NATO this week after massing troops near Ukraine's borders in readiness for what Kyiv and its allies say could be a new military offensive. Russia said on Thursday that talks with the West had so far failed to bridge fundamental differences.

"Discussed the security situation around Ukraine. Exchanged views on possible steps for de-escalation. Working together to achieve peace," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global
4
NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022