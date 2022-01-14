IED found in Srinagar

Security forces on Friday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nowhatta area of the city, police said. ''Police and CRPF detected a suspicious bag lying at Khawaja Bazar Chowk in Nowhatta area of Srinagar,'' a police official said.

He said a team of bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, which ''found a four to five litre pressure cooker (suspicious IED) in the bag''.

The bomb squad later destroyed the IED on the spot, the official said.

