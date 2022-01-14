Deal to be done on post-Brexit trade issues, UK's Truss says
British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday there was a deal to be done with the European Union to sort out post-Brexit trade issues, but did not rule out taking unilateral action if talks failed to make progress.
"What I want as a negotiated solution, I think there is a deal to be done. We have had constructive talks over the last day," Truss told broadcasters after hosting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for discussions.
"Clearly, if we don't make sufficient progress, we will have to look at the alternatives but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for people," she said when asked about British threats to trigger Article 16.
