Left Menu

Deal to be done on post-Brexit trade issues, UK's Truss says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:38 IST
Deal to be done on post-Brexit trade issues, UK's Truss says
Liz Truss Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Friday there was a deal to be done with the European Union to sort out post-Brexit trade issues, but did not rule out taking unilateral action if talks failed to make progress.

"What I want as a negotiated solution, I think there is a deal to be done. We have had constructive talks over the last day," Truss told broadcasters after hosting European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for discussions.

"Clearly, if we don't make sufficient progress, we will have to look at the alternatives but my absolute desire is to get a deal that works for people," she said when asked about British threats to trigger Article 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022