Djokovic's lawyers say visa cancellation should be quashed on grounds decision was "irrational"

Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa on the grounds his presence in the country might excite anti-vaccination sentiment, and not because he was unvaccinated against COVID-19, his lawyers told a court on Friday night.

The minister's decision was "patently irrational", Djokovic's lawyer Nicholas Wood told the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

