Left Menu

Mizoram govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 officials shifted

In a major reshuffle, the Mizoram government has transferred 12 officials, including Champhai deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali, who recently busted an areca nut smuggling racket.Zuali has been appointed as the additional secretary in food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.School and education department director James Lalrinchhana will be replacing Zuali in Champai.Several transporter organisations and trade unions had urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga to transfer the deputy commissioner from the border district, claiming that her regular interference disrupted their businesses.Among others, Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthangliana has been shifted to school and education department.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:21 IST
Mizoram govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 officials shifted
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Mizoram government has transferred 12 officials, including Champhai deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali, who recently busted an areca nut smuggling racket.

Zuali has been appointed as the additional secretary in food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

School and education department director James Lalrinchhana will be replacing Zuali in Champai.

Several transporter organisations and trade unions had urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga to transfer the deputy commissioner from the border district, claiming that her regular interference disrupted their businesses.

Among others, Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthangliana has been shifted to school and education department. He will be replacing Lalrinchhana as the department director.

Zuali had recently launched a crackdown on import of illegal items from Southeast Asian countries to India via Champhai.

In December, four trucks loaded with smuggled areca nuts were intercepted near Kelkang village in Champhai district, near Myanmar border. The nuts seized were later burned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022