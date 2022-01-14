Mizoram govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 officials shifted

In a major reshuffle, the Mizoram government has transferred 12 officials, including Champhai deputy commissioner Maria CT Zuali, who recently busted an areca nut smuggling racket.

Zuali has been appointed as the additional secretary in food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

School and education department director James Lalrinchhana will be replacing Zuali in Champai.

Several transporter organisations and trade unions had urged Chief Minister Zoramthanga to transfer the deputy commissioner from the border district, claiming that her regular interference disrupted their businesses.

Among others, Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthangliana has been shifted to school and education department. He will be replacing Lalrinchhana as the department director.

Zuali had recently launched a crackdown on import of illegal items from Southeast Asian countries to India via Champhai.

In December, four trucks loaded with smuggled areca nuts were intercepted near Kelkang village in Champhai district, near Myanmar border. The nuts seized were later burned.

