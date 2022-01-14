Left Menu

NATO will not allow Russia to blackmail the alliance, Germany says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:08 IST
Christine Lambrecht Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  • Germany

NATO will not allow Moscow to blackmail the alliance and will not accept a Russian veto against an enlargement, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

"Russia does not have a veto in issues concerning the alliance and cannot blackmail us. These red lines must be clear in all pending talks," she told parliament.

"But between these red lines and a military conflict, there is a lot of scopes that we must make use of", Lambrecht said, adding she would meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin next week.

