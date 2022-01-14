Motor racing-Krack appointed Aston Martin F1 team principal
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Aston Martin announced on Friday the appointment of Mike Krack as principal of the Formula One team following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer.
Krack joins from BMW, where he led the German manufacturer's global motorsport division. He has worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aston Martin
- German
- Swiss
Advertisement