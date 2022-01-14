Left Menu

Croatia census shows nearly 10% population drop in 10 years

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:45 IST
Croatia census shows nearly 10% population drop in 10 years
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A population census conducted last year in Croatia has shown that almost 10per cent less people live in the European Union country compared to a decade ago, according to preliminary results released on Friday.

The census has listed 3.8 million citizens compared to 4.2 million in the previous population count in 2011, said Lidija Brkovic from the national statistics office.

“In the last 10 years, the number of residents decreased by 396,000 (people),” said Brkovic.

The decrease reflects the depopulation problem in Croatia — and elsewhere in the Balkan region — that is a combination of low birth rate and emigration toward more prosperous countries in the West.

Croatia's government has singled out the problem as a major challenge for the authorities and the country's future.

State broadcaster HRT on Friday said that “unfortunately bad prognosis has materialized.” The report added that the drop amounts to losing the total population of the Adriatic Sea towns of Split and Rijeka.

Despite joining the EU in 2013, Croatia has been struggling to revive the economy that was devastated during the war in 1992-95 that followed the country's independence from the former Yugoslavia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022