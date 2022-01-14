Ukraine's president proposes meeting with Biden and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed holding a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to discuss growing security concerns around Ukraine, the head of his office Andriy Yermak said Friday.

There was no breakthrough at talks this week between Russia and Western countries, which fear Moscow could launch a new military assault on a country it invaded in 2014.

