US concerned Russia prepping for Ukraine invasion if diplomacy fails-official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:11 IST
The United States is concerned that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, which may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes, if diplomacy fails to meet their objectives, a U.S. official said on Friday.

"As part of its plans, Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations, by accusing Ukraine of preparing an imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

