Case registered against AAP leader in Ludhiana for violation of model code

Police here have booked AAP leader Subhash Verma for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, officials said on Friday.

According to the FIR registered at Dakha police station, Verma addressed an election meeting in Manewal village on January 9 in violation of the norms set by the Election Commission (EC).

He has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The case was registered on January 12 after the verification of the complaint and with the help of videography done on the spot, they said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the EC has imposed a ban on rallies, roadshows, 'nukkad sabhas', 'padayatras' and vehicle rallies. The ban will be reviewed on January 15.

Verma, however, said he is following the EC's orders.

While campaigning in villages, ''I am following the instructions of the Election Commission and taking care to follow Covid norms. Wherever I am going, people are reaching there and expressing their faith in the Aam Aadmi Party'', he said.

Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana district incharge Amandeep Singh Mohi claimed no action is being taken against big meetings being conducted by other political parties.

He said Verma is campaigning in accordance with the EC's instructions.

Voting for the Punjab Assembly polls will be held on February 14.

