Nagaland firing: NSF urges SIT to expedite investigation

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Friday urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Nagaland government to inquire into the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Mon district last month to speed up the process to deliver timely justice to the victims.

The NSF is an influential body of Naga students and youths in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

In a statement, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep appreciated the state government for all the efforts it made to deliver justice to the victims of the firing near Oting However, the organisation lamented that over one month has passed since the SIT was set up by the state government on December 5, but it is yet to submit its final report.

The NSF appealed to the SIT for speedy investigation so that justice is delivered as early as possible, Tep said.

The NSF also urged the authorities concerned to make public the report once it is submitted.

On Thursday, the SIT had said that the team has completed field investigations into the incident and it will submit the final report to the court after receiving the test report of samples sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratories in Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Following the killing of 14 civilians by army para-commandos in Oting area in a botched up operation and its aftermath, the state government set up the SIT and asked it to submit its report within 30 days that ended on January 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)