Ensure participation of Indian team in Asian Men's Handball Championship, Allahabad HC directs SAI

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:28 IST
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to ensure participation of the Indian team in the 20th Asian Men's Handball Championship scheduled to be held from January 18 to 31 in Saudi Arabia.

The order of the division bench in Lucknow comprising justices A R Masoodi and N K Johari came on a writ petition filed by Mohit Yadav on Thursday.

The bench said that the team has already been finalised and sanction of budget has also been earmarked.

''We make it clear that the SAI may take a decision to do the needful notwithstanding the fact that some dispute with respect to the constitution of the management body in the Handball Federation of India is sub judice before the Punjab and Haryana High Court,'' it said.

''We also make it clear that the country should not remain unrepresented in the event for which the budget is available with the SAI,'' thr bench added.

The petitioner had contended that due to certain internal dispute in Handball Federation of India, the team is not being sent to participate in the championship later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

