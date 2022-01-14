Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman ends life with 3-year-old son

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:17 IST
Mumbai: Woman ends life with 3-year-old son
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide along with her 3-year-old son in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The woman and her child were untraceable from her parents' Chembur Lal Dongra home for the last two days and the suicide came to light at 2:30am on Friday, an official said.

CCTV footage of the vicinity led the police to a nullah near their home from where fire brigade personnel fished out the bodies of the woman and the child, he said. A probe is underway to find out the reason why the mother took this extreme step along with her child, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022