Left Menu

Lisbon fined for sharing protesters' data with targetted embassies

The mayor's office in Lisbon has been fined 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) for sharing the personal data of protest organisers with embassies of countries targetted by the protests, Portugal's data protection commission said on Friday. The mayor's office came under fire in June 2021 when Ksenia Ashrafullina, a Russian-Portuguese organiser of a protest rally in Lisbon, said she had received an email showing the city hall had shared data on her and fellow organisers with the Russian embassy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:05 IST
Lisbon fined for sharing protesters' data with targetted embassies

The mayor's office in Lisbon has been fined 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) for sharing the personal data of protest organisers with embassies of countries targetted by the protests, Portugal's data protection commission said on Friday.

The mayor's office came under fire in June 2021 when Ksenia Ashrafullina, a Russian-Portuguese organiser of a protest rally in Lisbon, said she had received an email showing the city hall had shared data on her and fellow organisers with the Russian embassy. After an internal investigation, it was revealed data on organisers of 180 protests has been shared with embassies since 2012, 52 of which occurred after the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation - which bans such data sharing - came into force in 2018.

The city hall, then led by Socialist mayor Fernando Medina, shared data of protesters in front of the Cuban, Angolan, Venezuelan, Israeli embassies with the targetted institutions. The decision by the data protection commission (CNPD), published on its website, said that between 2018 and 2021 there were a total of 225 data breaches committed by the mayor's office related to sharing protesters' personal information with embassies and other entities.

In a statement, the mayor's office, now headed by Social Democrat Carlos Moedas, said the decision was a "heavy legacy the previous leadership ... left to the people of Lisbon", adding the fine now posed a challenge for the budget. "We will evaluate this fine in detail and how best to protect the interests of citizens and the institution," it said.

Medina did not immediately respond to a request for comment Ashrafullina, who organised the rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, told Reuters she was satisfied with the CNPD's decision: "We have been waiting for it, and it finally came."

But Ashrafullina is still scared about the consequences of the data-sharing. "I'm worried about what would happen if I ever needed to go back to Russia," she said.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022