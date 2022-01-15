Left Menu

Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe

Actor Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to investigators who are looking into the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" in October, his attorney and a law enforcement official said on Friday. A search warrant for Baldwin's iPhone was issued in December.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 05:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 05:12 IST
Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe

Actor Alec Baldwin has handed over his cellphone to investigators who are looking into the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film "Rust" in October, his attorney and a law enforcement official said on Friday.

A search warrant for Baldwin's iPhone was issued in December. The Santa Fe County, New Mexico, sheriff's office had said earlier this week that it was still trying to obtain the device from the "30 Rock" actor. On Friday, sheriff's department spokesperson Juan Rios said via email that Baldwin's phone had been turned over to authorities in Suffolk County, New York, who were in the process of downloading relevant data to send to investigators in Santa Fe.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the set of the Western "Rust" when the gun he was holding fired a live bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor has said he did not pull the trigger https://www.reuters.com/world/us/alec-baldwin-says-he-didnt-pull-trigger-gun-fatal-movie-set-shooting-2021-12-01 and is heartbroken by the incident. The search warrant authorized investigators to seize Baldwin's phone in order to examine text messages, email, social network communications, browser activity and other information stored on the device, according to court documents.

Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Baldwin, confirmed the actor had provided his phone to authorities on Friday. "But this matter isn't about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong," Dyer said in a statement.

"The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022