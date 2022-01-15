MP: Boy drowns in pond while trying to get kite from it

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond while trying to retrieve a kite from it in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sathkheda village under Garoth police station area on Friday, he said.

The boy, identified as Shabbir Hussain, spotted a kite with a thread attached to it floating in the pond. In an attempt to retrieve it, he entered the water body, but drowned, head constable Dashrath Malviya said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

