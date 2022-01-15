Left Menu

MP: Boy drowns in pond while trying to get kite from it

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond while trying to retrieve a kite from it in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sathkheda village under Garoth police station area on Friday, he said.The boy, identified as Shabbir Hussain, spotted a kite with a thread attached to it floating in the pond.

PTI | Mandsaur | Updated: 15-01-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 10:30 IST
MP: Boy drowns in pond while trying to get kite from it
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy drowned in a pond while trying to retrieve a kite from it in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place in Sathkheda village under Garoth police station area on Friday, he said.

The boy, identified as Shabbir Hussain, spotted a kite with a thread attached to it floating in the pond. In an attempt to retrieve it, he entered the water body, but drowned, head constable Dashrath Malviya said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022