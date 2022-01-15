Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 17:35 IST
After argument with father, NEET aspirant jumps to death from Kota hostel building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl from Bihar, preparing for NEET– UG, allegedly jumped to death from the sixth floor of her hostel here on Saturday morning, police said.

The girl, identified as Shikha Yadav, took the extreme step after having an argument with her father over including books and other study material while he was packing so that they could leave for their home, they said.

He had arrived in Kota on Friday to take her daughter with him to their home as physical classes in schools and coaching institutes up to Class 12 have been shut down in compliance of the recent coronavirus guidelines.

The girl, who was against her father packing all books and study material as she intended to get back to Kota after the curbs on the classes are lifted, suddenly climbed to the sixth floor and jumped from the balcony, Kunhari Station House Officer (SHO) Ganga Sahay Sharma said.

The girl was immediately rushed to MBS Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared her brought dead, the SHO said.

No suicide note was recovered, he said, adding prima facie it appeared that the girl took the extreme step in a fit of rage after the argument with her father, he said.

The police handed over the body to the father after post-mortem and lodged a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for further investigation into the matter, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

