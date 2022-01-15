CBI books GAIL director in alleged bribery case, carries out searches
The CBI has booked E S Ranganathan, director (marketing) of public sector undertaking GAIL, and others in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Saturday. Following the registration of the case, CBI teams carried out searches at several locations in Delhi-NCR including the residence of Ranganathan, they said.
