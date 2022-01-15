IED recovery: Delhi Police yet to zero in on any suspect

The Delhi Police was yet to make any headway in the investigation into the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Ghazipur flower market a day ago, officials said on Saturday.

According to police officials, no suspect has been identified so far.

A senior police officer said that at this stage of the investigation, terror angle cannot be ruled out and that investigators are looking into all angles.

''Local enquiries could not be conducted on Saturday as the flower market was closed. CCTV footage have been collected on Saturday from all nearby areas and are being examined. Multiple teams of the Special Cell are working on the case. Dump data (of mobile devices) is also being collected,” the officer said.

The person who informed police about the bomb has been questioned, officials said. Investigators are waiting for the National Security Guard's report to ascertain the chemical components found in the device.

Security has been tightened in markets across the national capital on Saturday.

The flower market is closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market here Friday morning but it was later defused.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black-coloured backpack.

The incident comes ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the national capital is already on high alert.

A JCB bulldozer was used to dig a pit to defuse the device.

Police said that a person who had come to the market to purchase flowers spotted a suspicious unattended bag near his scooty at an abandoned place. He then informed people around and also alerted the Delhi Home Guards deployed there.

The person then made a PCR call around 10.30 am about it.

The incident triggered panic in the market area which usually remains very crowded. All the shops were made to shut down and the entire area was sealed and cordoned off.

On Friday, security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF detected a suspicious bag lying at Khawaja Bazar Chowk in Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

In another incident, an improvised explosive device (IED), smuggled from Pakistan into India, and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency notes were found on Friday concealed in a bag lying on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Punjab's Amritsar, close to the India-Pakistan border.