Peddlers arrested with 19.5 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Two alleged peddlers were arrested here with 19.5 kg ganja in their possession, police here said on Saturday. The arrests were made by the Loni Border Police in a raid at a house in the Roop Nagar area, where they found the accused and a third making small pouches of the narcotic for retailing. According to a Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja, the gang was operating with the patronage of a local councillor. The nabbed accused were identified as Santosh and Baba, while Yasmeen, the alleged leader of the gang, escaped, he said. A case has been lodged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the two accused, Raja said.

