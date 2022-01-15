Left Menu

Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president

It was also unclear where Joseph was arrested in Jamaica. Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7, sparking a major man hunt and investigations across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 23:36 IST
Jamaica detains ex-senator, key suspect in killing of Haitian president

Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July, Jamaican national police said on Saturday.

Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks told Reuters that John Joel Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moise's killing, was arrested by the authorities on Friday. Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest was following a request by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, which is also investigating the murder. It was also unclear where Joseph was arrested in Jamaica.

Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7, sparking a major man hunt and investigations across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Days after Moise murder the then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Joseph was a key player in the plot, alleging he supplied weapons and planned meetings, and that police were searching for him.

Haiti has arrested dozens of people following the July murder that left a political vacuum in the Caribbean nation. But it has not charged anyone, and the investigation has drawn complaints in that country about delays and intimidation of officials. U.S. authorities this month charged a Colombian man with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States in connection with the assassination of Moise, the first official charges in the brazen crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022