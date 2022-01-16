Police in Colleyville, Texas, involved in standoff at synagogue -media

Authorities are negotiating with a man who has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during services on Saturday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Colleyville police on Twitter earlier on Saturday said it was conducting SWAT operations on the block where Congregation Beth Israel is located and said that all residents in the immediate area were being evacuated.

