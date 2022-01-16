Left Menu

J-K Police, CRPF carry out patrolling in Samba to prevent infiltration

To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF personnel are carrying out patrolling in Samba since today morning.

16-01-2022
Visual from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF personnel are carrying out patrolling in Samba since today morning. "To upgrade security and prevent infiltration from the other side, short-range patrolling including night patrolling is always underway," said Guru Ram Bhardwaj, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operation.

"In this search operation that started in the morning, the personnel searched the entire area so that there could no disturbance on coming Republic Day," he added. The search operation by the jawans started from the area around Basantar river at Pangdhour and ended in the Regal village. The searches were also conducted in many border villages including Bainglad, Chak Fakira, Sinki Chhapri, Mawa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

