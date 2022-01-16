Left Menu

Suez Canal expansion project expected to finish in August 2023 - SCA chairman

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Egypt

A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in August 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday.

The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel after the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year.

