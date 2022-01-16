Tennis-Djokovic's absence from Australian Open loss for game - ATP
A court decision on Sunday to uphold Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation was an end to a "deeply regrettable" series of events and the Serb's exit from the Australian Open was a loss for the sport, men's tennis governing body ATP said.
