UK says British man has died in Texas - foreign office spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 17:42 IST
Britain's foreign office said on Sunday it was aware of the death of a British man in Texas and was in contact with authorities there.
The statement was issued in response to an enquiry about a Sky News report which said a gunman who had disrupted a religious service at a synagogue in Texas was British.
"We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities," the statement said.
