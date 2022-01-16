Left Menu

2 killed in wall collapse in UP

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and three others injured here on Sunday after a wall of a house collapsed on them when they were sitting near a bonfire, police said.

The incident took place in Ibrahimpur Gadhi village in Sahsawan area when people had gathered at the residence of one Naresh Pal (55) to mourn the death of his granddaughter, they said.

Pal and one Rum Singh (60) died on the spot. Three others, Manveer Singh, Rai Singh and Awadhesh, were injured in the incident, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

