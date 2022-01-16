Left Menu

Maha; Man, wife die of burn injuries in Bhandara

PTI | Bhandara | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:58 IST
A couple died in Bhandara in Maharashtra after the woman set herself on fire and her husband lost his life trying to save her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Mouza Bhilewadi, an official said.

''Mahendra Shingade's (42) wife set herself ablaze after a quarrel as he was an alcoholic. He tried to save her but both died,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

