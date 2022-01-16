Manipur's Mayang-Imphal road blocked, normal life disrupted

Manipur's Mayang Imphal road was blocked on Sunday by protesters from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanding justice in a case of murder of two persons including a BJP activist on January 9.

The Mayang Imphal road connects two of Manipur's populous districts Imphal West and Kakching and thence on connects the border town of Moreh which acts as the gateway to Myanmar. The JAC which started the blockade on January 10 had relaxed their movement for the two culturally important festivals - ''Imoinu Day'' (a Meitei festival to celebrate the 12th day of the lunar month of Wakching) and ''Gan Ngai'' (a festival of the Kabui Nagas).

Blaming lack of response from the government of Manipur and state police, the JAC with the support of civil society organisations (CSOs), women associations and student bodies decided to resume their movement from Sunday, said Y Rabi, Convenor of JAC.

The JAC will will start their `bandh' from 6 am to 5 pm every day till their demands are met, Rabi said. Unknown gunmen had shot dead a police commando Abujam Tomba and his cousin Abujam John, who was working as a BJP activist.

All business establishments including markets, shops, hotels and entertainment houses remain closed on Sunday due to the bund called by JAC.

There were however no report of any untoward incident during the bund today, police source said. Manipur has a long history of road blockades to protest political and ethnic issues. PTI CORJRC JRC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)