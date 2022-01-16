Eminent journalist Sam Rajappa dead

Veteran journalist Sam Rajappa, who was jointly awarded the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy award of the Press Council of India for his outstanding contribution to journalism, passed away on Sunday in Canada.

He was 82 and is survived by his two sons.

The Madras Reporters Guild condoled the death of Sam Rajappa, who spent many years of his illustrious career in Chennai. He died at his son's residence in Canada, the Guild said. Conveying its condolence, the Guild said Sam came into fame when he covered the controversial death of an engineering college student, P Rajan in Kerala during the infamous Emergency (1975-77). Rajan's father Eachara Warrier had filed a habeas corpus petition when the student was reported missing after being taken into custody by the Kerala police. Sam Rajappa managed to be lodged in the same prison where Rajan’s friend was locked up, who described the torture endured by Rajan. Sam's article enabled Warrier to secure justice.

Sam Rajappa began his career with Fress Press Journal in 1960 and was associated with The Statesman in various capacities since 1962, and he was jointly awarded the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy award of the Press Council of India for his contributions to journalism in November 2017.

Rajappa was for many years the head of The Statesman's bureau in south India and was the founder-director of the Statesman Print Journalism School in Kolkata, the Guild said. He had also worked with Free Press Journal, India Today, and was the BBC’s correspondent in southern India, besides a stint with Deccan Chronicle and as consultant editor when Mathrubhumi started its Chennai edition. He was consulting editor for The Weekend Leader magazine from 2010, the Guild said.

He hailed from Marthandam in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and his wife predeceased him.

