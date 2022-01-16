Left Menu

Eminent journalist Sam Rajappa dead

Veteran journalist Sam Rajappa, who was jointly awarded the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy award of the Press Council of India for his outstanding contribution to journalism, passed away on Sunday in Canada.He was 82 and is survived by his two sons.The Madras Reporters Guild condoled the death of Sam Rajappa, who spent many years of his illustrious career in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:27 IST
Eminent journalist Sam Rajappa dead
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist Sam Rajappa, who was jointly awarded the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy award of the Press Council of India for his outstanding contribution to journalism, passed away on Sunday in Canada.

He was 82 and is survived by his two sons.

The Madras Reporters Guild condoled the death of Sam Rajappa, who spent many years of his illustrious career in Chennai. He died at his son's residence in Canada, the Guild said. Conveying its condolence, the Guild said Sam came into fame when he covered the controversial death of an engineering college student, P Rajan in Kerala during the infamous Emergency (1975-77). Rajan's father Eachara Warrier had filed a habeas corpus petition when the student was reported missing after being taken into custody by the Kerala police. Sam Rajappa managed to be lodged in the same prison where Rajan’s friend was locked up, who described the torture endured by Rajan. Sam's article enabled Warrier to secure justice.

Sam Rajappa began his career with Fress Press Journal in 1960 and was associated with The Statesman in various capacities since 1962, and he was jointly awarded the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy award of the Press Council of India for his contributions to journalism in November 2017.

Rajappa was for many years the head of The Statesman's bureau in south India and was the founder-director of the Statesman Print Journalism School in Kolkata, the Guild said. He had also worked with Free Press Journal, India Today, and was the BBC’s correspondent in southern India, besides a stint with Deccan Chronicle and as consultant editor when Mathrubhumi started its Chennai edition. He was consulting editor for The Weekend Leader magazine from 2010, the Guild said.

He hailed from Marthandam in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and his wife predeceased him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022