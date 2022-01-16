Left Menu

Man commits suicide by consuming poison in Pune

A 33-year-old man preparing for competitive exams allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his rented room in Navi Peth area of Pune, police said on Sunday.Amar Mohite had been appearing for competitive exams for the past 10 years and may have taken the extreme step on Saturday due to domestic issues, an official said.The deceaseds brother is a policeman in Pimpri Chinchwad and he had called his Pune counterparts claiming his brother was not responding to calls.

''The deceased's brother is a policeman in Pimpri Chinchwad and he had called his Pune counterparts claiming his brother was not responding to calls. We broke open the door and found Mohite in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' Inspector Kundlik Kaigude of Vishrambaug police station said.

No suicide note has been found and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

