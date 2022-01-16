Man commits suicide by consuming poison in Pune
A 33-year-old man preparing for competitive exams allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his rented room in Navi Peth area of Pune, police said on Sunday.Amar Mohite had been appearing for competitive exams for the past 10 years and may have taken the extreme step on Saturday due to domestic issues, an official said.The deceaseds brother is a policeman in Pimpri Chinchwad and he had called his Pune counterparts claiming his brother was not responding to calls.
- Country:
- India
A 33-year-old man preparing for competitive exams allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in his rented room in Navi Peth area of Pune, police said on Sunday.
Amar Mohite had been appearing for competitive exams for the past 10 years and may have taken the extreme step on Saturday due to domestic issues, an official said.
''The deceased's brother is a policeman in Pimpri Chinchwad and he had called his Pune counterparts claiming his brother was not responding to calls. We broke open the door and found Mohite in an unconscious state. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' Inspector Kundlik Kaigude of Vishrambaug police station said.
No suicide note has been found and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohite
- Pune
- Navi Peth
- Kundlik Kaigude
- Amar Mohite
- Pimpri Chinchwad
ALSO READ
Due to rise in COVID-19 cases, two bullock cart races canceled in Pune
Debt-ridden man commits suicide after killing mother in Pune
COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group: 10k doses to be given on Mon in Pune city
Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls win over Puneri Paltan
Vaccination begins for 15-18 age group in Maha; Pune children get flowers & masks after jabs