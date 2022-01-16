Left Menu

British foreign minister Liz Truss on Sunday condemned the actions of a gunman who disrupted a religious service in a Texas synagogue, calling it an act of terrorism and anti-Semitism.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 22:17 IST
UK's Truss condemns 'act of terrorism' in Texas synagogue
British foreign minister Liz Truss on Sunday condemned the actions of a gunman who disrupted a religious service in a Texas synagogue, calling it an act of terrorism and anti-Semitism. "My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas. We condemn this act of terrorism and anti-Semitism," she said on Twitter.

"We stand with US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate." An FBI Hostage Rescue Team stormed the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday night. All the hostages were safely released and the gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller told a news conference.

Earlier Britain's foreign office confirmed the death of a British man in Texas, when asked to respond to a Sky News report that the gunman was a British national. The foreign office did not explicitly say the dead Briton was the gunman.

