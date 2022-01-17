Zomato delivery boy shot dead in Rewari

Left Menu

A delivery boy of online food delivery platform Zomato was shot dead in Rewari when he went to serve an order in Ansal township in Sector 19. On Sunday night, he went to Ansal township with a food order.It was just at the gate of the township when someone shot him and he got injured.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 17-01-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:13 IST
A delivery boy of online food delivery platform Zomato was shot dead in Rewari when he went to serve an order in Ansal township in Sector 19. His mobile and wallet were also found missing and the police suspected that he was shot with intent to rob. An FIR has been registered at the Model Town police station.

The police identified the deceased as Mahendra Singh (30), a resident of Hudithal village of district Palwal and he was currently living in Durga Colony, Rewari and used to work as a delivery boy in Zomato. On Sunday night, he went to Ansal township with a food order.

It was just at the gate of the township when someone shot him and he got injured. A passerby saw Mahendra lying in an injured condition and he informed the police. Police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

He was shot in the stomach and his purse and mobile were also found missing from the spot. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where he succumbed to injury on Monday morning.

"FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the suspect," said Rewari's DSP Mohammad Jamal.

