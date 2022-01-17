Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 17:47 IST
Navi Mumbai cops arrest two for failed bank robbery attempt in Akola
Two people accused of trying to rob a bank in Akola in Maharashtra have been arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, while one person was on the run, an official said on Monday.

Senior Inspector Sunil Shinde of Crime Branch Unit I said the three had broken the grill of the branch of a nationalised bank located in Akola's Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth in the intervening night of December 25-26 after which a case was registered by MIDC police station there.

''On a tip off that the accused were in Pethpada village in Kharghar in Raigad district, a trap was laid and they were arrested after a four-hour wait on Sunday. They have been identified as Suadagar Fazul Shaikh (36) of Malda in West Bengal and Shersha Rabbul Shaikh (45) of Sahebganj in Jharkhand,'' he said.

Saudagar is a history-sheeter with a POCSO Act case against his name as well, he said, adding that both accused have been handed over to Akola police for further action.

