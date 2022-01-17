Sikkim Republic Day celebration to be low-key

The state-level Republic Day celebration in Sikkim will be held at the Manan Kendra, a government building complex in Gangtok, and not in Paljor Stadium, the usual venue, as the administration on Monday decided to keep it a low-key affair amid the Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

During a meeting attended by senior government officers and representatives of the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, it was decided that the state-level Republic Day celebration will be organised at 'Manan Kendra' in view of the Covid-19 situation.

'Manan Kendra' is a state building complex located in the development area in Gangtok. It houses various departments and an auditorium.

The event will be organised on a smaller scale in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines, the statement said.

It added that the Republic Day functions to be held in the districts and sub-divisions will follow the guidelines laid down for the state-level event.

The small Himalayan state on Monday reported 217 new coronavirus cases, 96 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 34,929.

