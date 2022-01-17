Left Menu

Man sent to 20 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting girl

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:23 IST
A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl two years ago.

Special Judge, POCSO, Pallavi Agrawal also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kanhaiya, a resident of a village under the Jahangirabad Police Station.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on February 27, 2020, and arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

