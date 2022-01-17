Man sent to 20 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting girl
A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl two years ago.
Special Judge, POCSO, Pallavi Agrawal also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Kanhaiya, a resident of a village under the Jahangirabad Police Station.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl on February 27, 2020, and arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, officials said.
