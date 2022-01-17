Left Menu

Russian forces and equipment arrive in Belarus ahead of military drills - Belta

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:40 IST
Russian forces and equipment arrive in Belarus ahead of military drills - Belta
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus after Minsk announced the neighbours would stage joint manoeuvres next month, the state news agency Belta quoted the secretary of the Belarusian Security Council as saying on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russia and Belarus would hold joint military drills in February, amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine. He did not give a specific date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022