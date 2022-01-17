Russian forces and equipment arrive in Belarus ahead of military drills - Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:40 IST
Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in Belarus after Minsk announced the neighbours would stage joint manoeuvres next month, the state news agency Belta quoted the secretary of the Belarusian Security Council as saying on Monday.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Russia and Belarus would hold joint military drills in February, amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine. He did not give a specific date.
