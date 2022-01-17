Left Menu

Teenager detained for objectionable post against CM

A teenager was on Monday detained for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Monday. A case has been lodged under IPC Section 500 defamation and IT Act Section 67 publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, he said.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:23 IST
A teenager was on Monday detained for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Monday. Prince Yadav (17), a resident of Silhari village in the Sahsawan area, was produced in a juvenile court, from where he was taken to a juvenile home.

He was arrested for posting an objectionable photograph of the CM, Sahsawan SHO Sanjiv Shukla said. The FIR in this connection was registered by Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar. A case has been lodged under IPC Section 500 (defamation) and IT Act Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), he said.

