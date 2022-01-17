Khandu asks DCs to enrol maximum people under three Central insurance schemes

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Monday emphasised the need for including maximum number of people under three insurance schemes launched by the Centre. The schemes are the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Chairing the 11th e-Pragati meeting through virtual conference with all deputy commissioners (DCs) here, Khandu said since common people, especially in rural areas, are not aware of the benefits of the schemes, the officials concerned should utilise ‘sarkar aapke dwar’ (government at doorstep) camps to create awareness about them, an official statement said here. PMJBY, available to people in the age group of 18 to 50 years, is a one-year life insurance scheme, renewable from year to year, offering coverage for death. PMSBY is an accidental insurance scheme that provides life coverage of Rs 2 lakh for the accidental demise and permanent total disability and Rs 1 lakh for permanent partial disability. PMJAY is a health insurance/assurance scheme fully financed by the government that provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. “For the rural poor, these insurance schemes will be of much help as these can be availed free of cost or at a very low premium. We need to take these schemes to villages and enrol as many beneficiaries as possible,” the chief minister said.

He also called for enlisting as many beneficiaries as possible under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

“Reaching out to the needy is your responsibility. Hold regular review meetings on all such welfare schemes with the departments concerned and reach the saturation point as soon as possible,” Khandu told the DCs.

Referring to the February 28 deadline for implementation of the shortlisted schemes, Khandu said that in the next e-Pragati meeting to be held after the statehood day on February 20, he will review the district-wise implementation of each scheme.

On the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the backdrop of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the chief minister directed the DCs to act independently given the situation in their respective districts.

He urged them to refer to the SOPs circulated by the state disaster management authority and the health department besides the guidelines drawn by the ICMR.

Though the Omicron strain is extremely transmissible, it is not yet life threatening, Khandu, said, highlighting that vaccination is the only solution to contain the spread of the infection. “Therefore, it should be our endeavour to vaccinate all our eligible citizens, including those in the age group of 15 to 18 years,” the chief minister said.

Khandu also urged the DCs of some districts where the percentage of vaccination is still low to review the situation regularly and do the needful.